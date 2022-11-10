Postecoglou has 'no issue' with Clarke disappointment

Ange Postecoglou is confident there will be no issues with Scotland head coach Steve Clarke over Celtic’s refusal to release players for international friendlies.

Clarke expressed his disappointment on Wednesday after being denied the chance to call up the likes of Greg Taylor, Anthony Ralston and David Turnbull for next Wednesday's friendly in Turkey.

Celtic have also refused to allow the likes of Sweden defender Carl Starfelt to go on international duty because they are travelling to Australia next week to take part in the Sydney Super Cup.

Celtic boss Postecoglou said: "I think that's fair enough he is disappointed, because he is in charge of the national team. I have no issue with that.

"I get disappointed when players go away with national teams and don't play and get injured.

"It’s not really our issue or even Steve's. It's FIFA that designated it not an international window.

"We have had our trip in planning for a long time. It's important for our football club, it's important for our supporters.

"I have got no issue with Steve. If I was national team manager, I'd be disappointed, and if he was a club manager he probably wouldn't release the players. So there you go."