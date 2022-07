Calum Butcher has left Dundee United to join English League One side Burton Albion.

The midfielder enjoyed two spells with the club, playing under four managers and making 134 appearances. However, his last appearances was in March.

The 31-year-old, who still had a year left on his contract, returns to Burton after turning out for the Brewers in the 2015-16 season.

