Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to "relax and enjoy it" ahead of some of the most important weeks in the club's history.

City face Brentford in their final Premier League match of the season on Sunday before facing rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final and a possible treble shot against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Speaking ahead of the visit to the Gtech Community Stadium, Guardiola said: "They know and everyone knows the position."

"The position we are in comes once in a lifetime maybe twice but not much. Being champions of the Premier League again - three games before the end, playing two finals, - it doesn't come every season.

"Once we are there, we have to first of all relax and enjoy it and then do your best. No one can be sure when we will be back in this position again."

Guardiola said he already has a plan for both finals but that a different approach was needed for each opposition.

"I have a plan for United and or Inter," he added.

"You have to prepare differently. I have to see how many players I have, if they are fit.

"After seeing United yesterday, I am really impressed. I would be careful anyway but after yesterday and the games recently, we are going to prepare the best we can."

Sign up for Manchester City notifications