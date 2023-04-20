'Thank you for the memories' - Davidson's farewell message in full

Double cup-winning manager Callum Davidson says he is proud to have "created wonderful, lasting memories" for St Johnstone and their fans.

Speaking for the first time since his exit by mutual consent on Sunday, Davidson told the club website: "I would like to thank Steve Brown and the St Johnstone board for giving me the opportunity to become the manager in 2020.

"I was proud and honoured. In my three seasons in charge we achieved many positive things and created wonderful, lasting memories for the football club and our supporters.

"I was assisted by a fantastic backroom staff. They are all talented, loyal and dedicated.

"The players were also superb. The squad in 2020-21 enjoyed many highs and then last season the squad went through tough times but they showed great character, spirit and resilience to preserve their SPFL Premiership status.

"We rebuilt the squad in the summer and I believe they will make sure they finish high enough up to remain in the top flight.

"I wish Steven [MacLean] and the staff well in the final few games of the season. Steven has the ability to be a successful manager if he chooses to go down that route in the future.

"Also, a huge thanks to the St Johnstone supporters. They gave me incredible backing in my three years as manager. I'll always remember that and be grateful for it.

"For any football club, there is always a better chance of success when there is unity.

"When everyone sticks together, positive things can be achieved and with the full backing of the St Johnstone support, Steven and the players can finish the season well.

"I also wish the Brown family well for whatever the future holds for them.

"Geoff and Steve have given everything to Saints for over 35 years and deserve enormous credit for the sustained stability and success they've achieved.

"Finally, reflecting on my 14 years with St Johnstone, I am very proud to have been a part of what has been a very successful time in the history of this wonderful club.

"Thank you for the memories!"