Derby drama awaits on final day

What better way to wrap up the season than with a humdinger of an Edinburgh derby?

Hibernian will travel to Tynecastle on the final day of top-six action (27 May) and there could well be plenty riding on it, with both clubs currently vying for European football.

Hibs' last foray into Europe was last season, where they were felled by Rijeka in the third round of Europa Conference qualifying.

Hearts went straight into the group stages of that competition this term and are desperate to repeat the feat by catching Aberdeen for a third-place Premiership finish.

It could all come down to that final-day derby in Gorgie. Bring on the drama.