Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Wow. The Champions League and FA Cup draws have created a special fortnight for Manchester City. With high risk and high drama comes high reward.

From 5 April to 17 April, Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid twice and Liverpool twice across the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Premier League.

The first of those matches is the home leg of their European quarter-final. This is key for me – they need a good start. City need to have a convincing two or three-goal cushion to take over to Spain with them.

That means they can go equally as hard at Liverpool in the Premier League five days later knowing that seven days after they face them again in the FA Cup semi-final. The game in between, the quarter-final second leg in Madrid, could allow for rotation if they have a decent aggregate advantage.

The worry, though, is that if it goes wrong they could be out of the Champions League, out of the FA Cup and behind Liverpool in the title race in the space of a fortnight and talk of a treble could become talk of a trophyless campaign at Etihad Stadium for the first time since Pep Guardiola’s first season in charge.

What we do have, for certain, is four high calibre games featuring some of the best teams in the world going at it… and I can’t wait.