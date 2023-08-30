Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

As David Raya gets used to sitting on the sidelines waiting for his opportunity at Arsenal, his successor Mark Flekken is settling into life between the sticks for the Bees and has played his part in the positive start to the season.

The 30-year-old Dutch international arrived from Freiburg in May with the tacit acceptance he came in anticipation of a departure for Raya. Before the season, Thomas Frank praised Flekken’s leadership qualities and stressed his new signing had been one of the better keepers in the Bundesliga over the previous two seasons. A record of a goal per game on average conceded in that period adding some weight to his case.

Stats from his first three games here are positive too, maintaining that record of a goal conceded per game on average, with a clean sheet against Fulham. He has also saved 77% of the shots he has faced, in the upper echelons of Premier League keepers.

Another important factor for Brentford is how a goalkeeper plays with his feet or when needing to distribute. So far this season Flekken has attempted 120 passes, the third-highest in the division, with an 83% success rate. I am sure that figure will rise as the season progresses as well.

However, statistics tell only a proportion of the story and one’s own eyes are still important. Of the goals conceded, there was little he could do about the two scored by Spurs and Crystal Palace’s equaliser on Saturday was unfortunate. In that game as well, he pulled of a stunning double save in the second half, which displayed agility, recovery and awareness.

Distribution-wise, he has already shown how he can turn defence quickly into attack and appears unflustered and comfortable receiving the ball before moving it on.

In all it has been a positive start and as Frank said on Saturday: "He's been so good for us in the last three games and I’m so pleased the club has done a top job to replace David Raya."