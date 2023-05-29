Former Premier League striker Ian Wright said "you can only see good things happening at Manchester United" - and he is excited by what is to come from Jadon Sancho.

Sancho scored the opener in United's 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday and Wright believes he showed flashes of his form at Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking about Sancho's potential, ex-Arsenal and England forward Wright told Match of the Day: "A potential that Ten Hag knows he has. He recognised that he needed a bit of a break and sent him to Holland for physical and mental recuperation. But we know the capabilities of this guy.

"Once he gets going and gets that main focal point like he did at Dortmund, he will do his stuff. We are talking about somebody who is absolutely top drawer.

"He’s got six goals and three assists this season and I’m sure with the money they paid they do want more from him. He is starting to settle and I’m sure we will see a lot more from Jadon Sancho.

"I’m delighted for him and you can only see good things happening at Manchester United."

Watch Match of the Day on iPlayer