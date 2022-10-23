B﻿rentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to Match of the Day: "When we have a team that has been struggling playing at home then there is no reason to give them that extra energy or boost from an early goal. It was not part of the plan and it happens. The two set piece goals are the most disappointing.

"It’s very simple, we have been in this business for a long time. Goals change games."

O﻿n what he wanted to see change in the second half: "I said we need to play every minute of the second half like it was 0-0 or 1-0 to us. I wanted to see belief, I wanted to see we were running for it and actually we did."

What he will take from the game going forward: "There are a few things we need to do better and definitely not go 3-0 down after 40 minutes."