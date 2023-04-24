Dean Smith knows games against teams around them are "really important" if they are to survive this season.

The Leicester manager was pleased with his side's 2-1 comeback win against Wolves on Saturday, but emphasised the need to stay calm and focused for the upcoming games.

"It's not a big lift because there's still work to be done," said Smith. "We did our debrief and we're now focused on Leeds.

"We wanted to be aggressive on Saturday. We wanted to get supporters behind us. I've been told people were surprised by the selection but I wanted pace.

"The players have reacted well [in training] and it hasn't surprised me how they've taken to the instructions."

The victory moved Leicester out of the relegation zone, above Everton on goal difference and to within one point of Leeds, whom they face at Elland Road on Tuesday.

"We are 25 per cent gone [of the eight fixtures Smith would take charge of] so these games are really important," said the former Aston Villa boss.

"It's crucial because it's a team around us. If we beat them we go above them. We've looked at Leeds and analysed them. Ultimately it's about us and how we do it.

"We can't get them lifted. We can't give cheap free kicks away and cheap goals. We have to keep them quiet for as long as we can and so it'll be an easier game for us."