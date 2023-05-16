St Mirren's European dream isn't over

Andrew Christie, Misery Hunters podcast, external

With a top six place already confirming Saints’ best season in a generation, bringing European football to Paisley for the first time since 1987 would round off a perfect first full season in charge for Stephen Robinson.

With the disappointment of defeat at Easter Road last week, the visit of Hearts became something of a must-win in order to keep the European dream alive. For 70 minutes on Saturday, we looked on course to do just that; a poachers finish from returning captain Joe Shaughnessy and a sublime Ryan Strain free kick putting Saints in the driving seat.

The opening stages of the second period largely followed suit, with Saints happy to cede possession to a Hearts side lacking in ideas and creativity on the ball. The home side had their chances to extend their lead too, with Zander Clark making two superb saves from a Strain effort and a close-range Greg Kiltie header.

From that point though – and incredibly uncharacteristically for this St Mirren side – an element of fear began to set in, with individual decision-making both on and off the ball suffering.

Hearts were able to take advantage of this, Josh Ginnelly turning home a Nathaniel Atkinson cross from close range to half the visitors’ deficit on 73 minutes. Even the red card shown to Peter Haring five minutes later did not seem to settle Saints much.

Despite this, held on, and were 20 seconds away from claiming all three points when goalscorer Ginnelly went to ground in the box under the attention of Ryan Flynn.

An incredibly soft penalty in the opinion of this writer, but one that Ginnelly is within his rights to try and buy.

With former Buddie Lawrence Shankland lashing home the resulting penalty, the match ended level, with Saints now facing a mountain to climb in the race for Europe.

St Mirren will have to dig exceptionally deep to keep the European dream alive now, needing at least four points from Celtic, (A), Aberdeen (A) and Rangers (H) and for results elsewhere to go our way.

That being said though, if this season is anything to go by, this isn’t a St Mirren squad that tends to believe those that say it’s over…