BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast has been assessing Tottenham's start to the Premier League season and how supporters are reacting to the style of play being implemented by new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs began with a 2-2 draw at Brentford, before beating Manchester United and Bournemouth to collect seven points from their first three league games.

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown said: "This is exactly what the Spurs supporters needed to get behind. Even if the results hadn't gone quite like this, I think they still would have been so happy with the fact that they're seeing this really intricate style that keeps possession and creates.

"I still couldn't predict where Tottenham are going to finish at this point, but what they have got - the fans are singing 'we've got our Tottenham back'.

"It's been a hard four or five years for them because at times it has been really dull, but it's not now. If you get that stadium rocking with 60,000, the football's good and the results are coming, it's going to be an unbelievable place to watch football."

