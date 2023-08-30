Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards on Nottingham Forest's transfer business: "Sometimes I get things wrong and make mistakes so I'd like to apologise to Forest. Last summer and in January, I described their strategy as a recipe for relegation.

"As we now all know, they were not relegated last season and I apologise. That had a lot to do with Steve Cooper's ability to take players who had been thrown together and turn them into a force in the Premier League.

"Forest have been a lot more sensible this summer. They are signing Murillo from Corinthians, who is described as a Brazilian wonderkid. Who doesn't want to sign one of those?

"He's 21 and they are buying him for about £13.75m. When you look at the fees thrown around this summer, that's really good value for money.

"As for Nuno Taveres on loan from Arsenal, I'd forgotten he played for them. When he arrived in 2021 from Benfica, there was a buzz about him - but, being polite, it hasn't worked out for him. He is very good going forward but a bit suspect defensively. On loan, I think it's sensible for Forest.

"They are building on what they had last season. With Cooper in charge, they can look at this season and be confident they are not one of the worst three teams in the Premier League.

"If they were going to go down, it would have been last season when they signed far too many players. These look like two sensible signings."