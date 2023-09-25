Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy says Luton Town's penalty was "one of the worst decisions so far this season", after 10-man Wolves were forced to settle for a draw on Saturday.

Joao Gomes was penalised for handling the ball after it cannoned up into his arm off his outstretched leg as he attempted to block.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Murphy said: "It's saying something when I think it's probably one of the worst decisions so far this season. Gary O'Neil and the Wolves players should be being apologised to. We shouldn't be trying to find reasons or excuses as to why they've given this.

"You can see from all the different replays that it was at a close proximity. I think people are getting confused around the different rules regarding handball. So mitigating circumstances are close proximity. I think we can all say he's close enough for it not to be a penalty. He can't do much in 0.2 seconds.

"Second thing, change of trajectory. If the ball changes trajectory when it hits one part of your body to go towards the hand, it's not a penalty. We can see that clearly. Has he played the ball there deliberately, from his calf to his hand? No.

"Then there's justifiable position. When you're stretching your body as far as you can to make a block, I think it's justifiable - so no penalty.

"The other thing that's a little bit bewildering is it's OK the referee hasn't seen it - it's quick, I get it - but why has the VAR not asked him to go and have a look at this?

"You've only got to understand football to know that's not a penalty."