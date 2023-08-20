Aston Villa captain John McGinn speaking to Sky Sports: "Last week was tough for us. Newcastle did a job on us and a lot of teams will go up there and be on the back of the same result.

"We've also had Emi (Buendia) getting injured, Tyrone (Mings) getting injured which has been a big blow. It's been tough to pick ourselves up from it but this one's for them.

"We were hungry, we were upset from last week, we were hurting. We're a good team, we had a really good pre-season. Last week was a set-back but we were so positive this week to try and turn that around and today was a brilliant performance. We probably could have added a couple more."