J﻿ulen Lopetegui's appointment as the next Wolves manager is "not as guaranteed as has been published", according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

L﻿opetegui was dismissed as Sevilla boss earlier this week and it has been widely reported he tops Wolves owners Fosun's list to replace the departed Bruno Lage, particularly after he came close to taking the job six years ago.

H﻿owever, Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast that there are a few variables under consideration.

"﻿Sevilla has been a very demanding job for him and his staff," said Balague. "He took them to the next level but it has been very mentally tiring.

"﻿His dad is in his 90s and is not very well. He needs to look at himself, see the promises made to his family and decide whether he wants to straight away take another job as for sure he could have Wolves or another Premier League club has approached.

"﻿The Premier League is where he wants to go next - but he thinks that after the World Cup there will be opportunities."

Balague also thinks Lopetegui's style of working will be a factor as he weighs up his next move.

"﻿He is a very intense man," added Balague. "A manager who expends a lot of energy - not just during the game but also during the week.

"﻿He will need to have the strength to deal with Wolves or another club and maybe it's time to be away from football.

"﻿I'm sure his coaching staff would like a break but if he says 'let's go' then they will go."

F﻿or the full discussion, listen from 15'25 on BBC Sounds