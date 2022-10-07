Sutton's prediction: 4-0

There are strong rumours that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is about to get sacked, which must be great news when you are about to play Manchester City.

Saints drew with City home and away last season but it is hard to see them getting anything at Etihad Stadium this time, or even coming close.

You could see Pep Guardiola's side running up a cricket score here, if they wanted to, but with their busy schedule he seems to be happy for them to take their foot off the gas when the game is won.

Because of that, I'm not going to go too big here. I can see City scoring four goals quite quickly, and then just cantering through the rest of the game.

Ryan's prediction: 4-1

City are going to score a few, aren't they? They still give the opposition a few opportunities, but it doesn't really matter when you play as well as they do. I actually thought United had a chance in the derby when I saw the teams beforehand, but it didn't work out like that! When City play like that, and with Haaland finishing the way he is, they can score as many as they want against anyone in the world.

