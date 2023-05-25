What was Palace's most memorable final day?

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

It has to be May 2001 when survival went to the final day as Palace made the trip to to Edgeley Park to take on Stockport County.

Simon Jordan had sacked Alan Smith before the final week of the season and appointed Steve Kember as caretaker in an attempt to retain their First Division status with two games left.

Heading into the final game, Kember had overseen a midweek victory at Portsmouth and needed victory at Stockport. It was a very nervy afternoon until Dougie Freedman popped up just three minutes from time to score the winner.