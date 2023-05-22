'We know what's at stake, we're in the fight' says Goodwin

Jim Goodwin has insisted nobody at Dundee United is "brushing anything under the carpet" after mistakes were made in Saturday's defeat to Livingston, but that the team's focus has to shift to their crucial Kilmarnock clash.

United welcome Derek McInnes side to Tannadice in the penultimate game of the regular league season on Wednesday, with the Ayrshire club three points ahead of The Terrors.

Goodwin said there was a "positive reaction" at training on Monday as he wants to see "everyone nice and bright".

“We are not brushing anything under the carpet," he said ahead of the midweek match.

“We have spoken about the mistakes we made on Saturday and we emphasised again the importance of Wednesday in terms of making better decisions in those key moments and if we do that then we give ourselves a really good chance."

United comprehensively beat Killie 4-0 at home earlier in the season, before Goodwin took to the helm, but the visitors were victorious on Tayside in their Scottish Cup meet.

“I don’t think there is a great deal between the two teams, it will be a close affair again like most league games are, but there is lot of stake for both teams," Goodwin added.

“But we have some very good players in that dressing room who are more than capable of turning it on.

“Every game since I came through the door has been massively important and the next one is the most important but Wednesday night is the biggest game of the season.

“We don’t need to over-emphasise what is at stake. We are still in the fight.”