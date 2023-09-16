West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse to BBC Sport: "Disappointing. When you come against a Manchester City team you'll be up against it and sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say fair play. All of their goals were of real quality, just a shame we couldn't respond."

On his goal: "There was quite a long build up. Micky (Antonio) made a good run and created the space for Vlad (Coufal) to come in and I was confident to get onto the end of it. Diving header - not a lot of those in my collection but I'll take it."

On his change of position at West Ham: "Yeah, sometime I'm a bit higher but I try and be that box-to-box midfielder but I feel I have the license to do both which is good."