Livingston 1-1 St Mirren: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Both sides were 'lucky to have nil' at half-time, according to our pundit Stephen Craigan.

That might have been a little harsh, but there was only one chance in that half that might make the Sportscene highlights - a header from Greg Kiltie that George did well to save.

Perhaps this was simply a case of two evenly-matched teams, cancelling each other out. Perhaps they both struggled to play much football on a sticky, dry plastic pitch.

As a result, both sides lofted it skyward in search of some go-forward. Both goals came from lumps into the box from free-kicks.

Ultimately, this was more a show of character than football. Two tough-to-beat teams that couldn't be beaten.