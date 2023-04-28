Celtic watch AEK Athens forward - gossip

Celtic sent scouts to watch Trinidad and Tobago forward Levi Garcia, 25, playing for AEK Athens against Olympiacos at the weekend. (Sun), external

Former captain Jackie McNamara believes defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is Celtic's player of the year. (Sky Sports), external

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin believes his team are "not far from" Celtic as the sides prepare to meet in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Scotsman - subscription required), external