P﻿hil McNulty, BBC Sport

Tottenham’s loss at Manchester United was as disappointing in its negativity as the recent north London derby defeat at Arsenal.

Manager Antonio Conte is building a Spurs side with a growing reputation for what is being politely described as a counter-attacking style.

On nights like this, a more brutal and honest description is painfully negative and conservative, reducing the opportunities for high-class forwards like Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son to influence games in the way they can.

As at Arsenal, Spurs defended so deep that they simply handed the initiative to a United side who were only too happy to accept the invitation.

The one Spurs player to emerge with credit was keeper Hugo Lloris, who recovered from an uncertain start when he fumbled Antony’s shot to produce a magnificent display containing a series of outstanding saves that maintained hope for longer than Conte’s team deserved.

Otherwise, this was a mediocre and forgettable Spurs performance.