Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Another week, another headache for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Saturday's home defeat by Brighton ended over a year without defeat at Old Trafford, but more galling was it didn't really come as a surprise.

It also makes their Champions League return at the home of German champions Bayern Munich an even bigger game off the back of successive defeats.

The Dutchman was keen to stress this week he has never been able to field his best XI at United, which may be true. It certainly is this season with injuries to Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane, Antony unavailable for selection and Rasmus Hojlund working his way to match fitness.

However, it is now three defeats in five games for the Reds - their worst start since the 1989-90 season when they finished 13th. Sir Alex Ferguson got it right eventually, but patience was wearing thin at that point. That is something Ten Hag will be well aware of.

More worryingly, their only wins so far against Wolves and Nottingham Forest have not been particularly convincing. In fact, you could argue they played better in their losses than their wins so far.

It is not just performances but results that need to improve. And quickly.