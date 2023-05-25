The biggest headache for new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will be whittling down his huge squad, says former Blues defender Robert Huth.

After numbering the current first-team players at 31 - with 21 additionally out on loan - Huth feels getting a handle on that will be crucial, and very difficult.

"The squad is so massive," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But you need a settled group. You can't be swapping players in and out when not getting game time.

"Pochettino will need to come in, get rid of players he doesn't want and then come up with a game plan to start pre-season."

Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella agreed, saying the emphasis will be on departures from Stamford Bridge, even if three new players are also wanted.

"There is now more of a sense they need to build carefully," he said. "We're hearing more about exits than signings.

"That's something Poch likes and is on board with. If they are aligned on sales and purchases, then there is some cause for optimism."

Mason Mount is one player whose sale could help balance the books, even if it is not a departure the panel would sanction.

"He has come through the academy and is a Chelsea fan," said ex-Blues winger Pat Nevin. "I would hate to see him go. There are a number of players Chelsea fans are not overly enamoured with.

"When have you seen Mount give anything less than everything on the pitch? That's the kind of player you need."

