Reece James is relieved that he will no longer have to play against "nightmare" opponent Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea full-back knows Sterling well from time on international duty with England, but admitted that he has always found it tough against his new club team-mate when Sterling has been representing Manchester City.

James said: "Playing against him is a nightmare, so I'm pretty happy that he's here now and I don't need to play against him anymore!

"The way he plays, he's so small and sharp. He looks small but you don't realise how strong he is. He never stops and is always trying to run in behind.

"I remember he had a good game in the Champions League final. It was an even battle - he beat me a few times and I won duels a few times as well so it was a tough game."

Mason Mount agreed in the assessment of the new Blues arrival and knows exactly what to expect.

"He's someone who demands the highest level from himself and the players around him," he said.

"We always have our competitions after training with England and he's a top, top finisher. He's a top-class player, one of the best in the world, so we just need to bring the best out of him.

"It's a massive plus for us that he has chosen Chelsea."