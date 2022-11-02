🎧 New Brighton podcast out now
- Published
A new episode of our Albion Unlimited podcast is available for you to download right now.
Brighton players Robert Sanchez and Tariq Lamptey join the BBC Radio Sussex team to talk Roberto de Zerbi and the World Cup, while fan Dave Beckett reflects on the win over Graham Potter's Chelsea.
💥Albion Unlimited podcast— BBC Sport Sussex (@BBCSussexSport) November 1, 2022
Best Amex atmosphere ever ? @daveybeckett chats #cfc win, de Zerbi & #bhafc ambitions.
Also Rob Sanchez talks 🧤 changes at club & Tariq Lamptey previews his World Cup adventure with Ghana.
📲👉 https://t.co/aNauydEf6U pic.twitter.com/scl1ey2XBy
