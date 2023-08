Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to take 22-year-old England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea. (Guardian, external)

Spurs are considering a move for Crystal Palace's England forward Eberechi Eze, 25, after a move for Nottingham Forest's Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, stalled. (Independent, external)

