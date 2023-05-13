Analysis: Southampton 0-2 Fulham

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

The inevitable was finally confirmed as Southampton's last flickering embers of hope were finally extinguished by Fulham on Saturday, condemning Saints to relegation from the Premier League.

In truth, a season featuring three different managers taking charge of a number of a squad full of inexperienced players, many of them signed last summer, always looked likely to end only one way.

It was apt that relegation should be confirmed at St Mary's, so poor has Saints' form been there this season, picking up a measly 10 points out of a possible 57.

That's a historic low for Saints, as is the 24 league defeats they have suffered this season - and one of the big reasons behind those unwanted milestones is that they have, simply put, been bad in both boxes.

Their confidence has long been broken and the club's ownership must now spend the final two weeks of the season working out whether Ruben Selles is the man to lead the charge for promotion back from the Championship.

There's also likely to be a final-day send-off for James Ward-Prowse, whose loyalty to the club has been commendable but it is surely now time for him to fly the nest.