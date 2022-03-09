Manchester United face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United for 29-year-old Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. (Express), external

United, however, could miss out on signing the Germany centre-back because of the uncertainty over who will become the next manager at Old Trafford. (90min), external

Meanwhile, United will have to pay up to 80m euros (£66m) to sign Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio as a replacement for Paul Pogba. (Sport Witness), external

