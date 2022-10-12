M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Monday’s scruffy draw with Nottingham Forest satisfied nobody - not Steven Gerrard, and not his critics among the supporters. Villa are unbeaten in four Premier League games, on that basis at least trending upwards, and yet there is tension, which is likely to make for an uncomfortable atmosphere at Sunday’s Villa Park game against Chelsea.

It wouldn’t have needed much - a winning goal at Forest would have seen Villa jump the congested middle of the table into the top half, perhaps highlighting the dangers of rushing to judgement.

His explanations are in two areas – quality and adventure: "We are asking the players to be more courageous, more brave, we are giving them freedom... I want them to step forward, to go and write headlines in a positive way."

It is hard not to think of Philippe Coutinho. Of all the signings under Gerrard, Coutinho was the most symbolic, and the man supposed to lead with technical skill and creativity. Initially, it looked impossible to contemplate leaving him out as the next magical moment was surely imminent. More of Villa’s support are losing belief and finding his inclusion hard to justify.

How long do you give a long-term plan? Last November, it seemed Aston Villa were investing a lot of capital in Steven Gerrard – in transfer fees and in making him figurehead for the project to restore Villa as a power. It’s not fair to expect that level in one year.

However, when Dean Smith left, Villa chief executive Christian Purslow referred to the absence of "continuous improvement in results, performances and league position" as the reason.

The critics of Gerrard in the away section at the City Ground were not exactly chanting those words. They were, though, noting that improvement in those metrics remains elusive, and Villa will be a nervous place until supporters can identify progress.