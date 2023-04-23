We asked for your views following Celtic's 1-1 draw with Motherwell

Iain: Anyone who says Well didn't deserve the draw is disrespectful to Motherwell, Celtic just had an off day in front of goal, or maybe something else was on their mind

Andy: You get games like this against a team that is not trying to win, think we really missed Jota and Haksabanovic needs to do more when given his chance, will need to pick it up if we want to win treble

Benny: Celtic were well below par today compared to the first half of last week's game against Kilmarnock. Motherwell did their best to frustrate and Celtic could not find a way to open them up. Taylor was easily beaten for Motherwell's goal but credit Van Veen for taking it well. Much more needed for the cup semi-final next week

Josh: A tired and lethargic performance from Celtic. While useful off the bench, yet to see enough from Haksabanovic to justify the hype and praise dished out to date. Similarly, Oh is yet to prove he is an able replacement for Giakoumakis. Team's really not clicking into gear since the introduction of Iwata in the 6. Roll on the return of Hatate!

John: Great team, shame the match was ruined by the theatricals from Motherwell players after they scored, holding on for a draw, spoilt the match

Jas Mc: Pedestrian, slow, need to up the pace and stop taking easy passes with no penetration

Paul: Celtic weren't our usual selves today. Not the greatest performance but still 6 points until the title & we'll still be champions. Motherwell's tactics were awful, pretending to be injured & time wasting. They could win an Oscar for their play acting today. Disgraceful football team along with John Beaton who was their 12th man

Mark: Tough watch today, Motherwell get credit for making it tough. But no complaints, can’t take anything for granted, good battle between two good teams. Well played Motherwell