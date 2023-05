Manchester City won 11 games in a row and have not lost in 14.

That, quite literally, is the form of champions and City have confirmed they will lift their Premier League trophy on Sunday after they face Chelsea at home.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored the most goals in the Premier League and conceded the fewest.

That's the recipe for success isn't it?

It would appear so, City are champions, just like they were in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

