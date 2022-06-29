McKinnon pens three-year deal at Rangers

Rangers have confirmed teenager Cole McKinnon has signed a new three-year deal at the club.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive season in the Ibrox side's B-team last term, winning players' player of the year, and was rewarded with a first-team debut at in the final league game of the season at Hearts, where he scored in the 3-1 win.

"Cole has made excellent progress in the last 12 months," said head of academy Craig Mulholland. "He has impressed the academy staff and also importantly the manager and his staff, resulting in his first team debut.

"No doubt a big factor in Cole deciding to commit to Rangers was his own debut and the fact that nine of his academy colleagues also featured in the first team last season."