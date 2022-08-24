Marco Silva says Crawley Town showed more desire than his side as Fulham were knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Silva, who made 10 changes for the trip to Broadfield Stadium, admitted his players were second best against the League Two side.

"Congratulations to them, he said.

"From the first minute they wanted it more than us and we lost a bit of control of the game and started to make some mistakes, then they scored and everything was more difficult for us.

"I tried at half-time to change some things and we started the second half in the worst way possible.

"These type of games you have to equalise with the same enthusiasm, the same intensity as our opponent. They wanted to match us and this is a normal situation.

"We are not talking about the attitude of my players. Sometimes it's not always just everything about attitude, it's just to lead the game, to know what's happened, to make the best decisions, it's something we didn't do in the best way.

"It was a bad performance, definitely, and of course the result as well. It puts us out of a competition that we wanted to win."