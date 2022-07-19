Mooy back with a bang?

A decade after leaving St Mirren, Aaron Mooy is back in Scottish football after signing a two-year deal with Celtic.

Now 31, the Australia midfielder's hair has long since gone, but Celtic fans will hope his shooting prowess remains undimmed.

Mooy's sole league goal in a two-season Paisley stint was this rasper of a strike that helped seal a 2-1 win. The opposition? Rangers...

