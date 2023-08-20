Ianis Hagi has expressed frustration over his limited role at Rangers but insisted he respects manager Michael Beale's decisions.

The 24-year-old Romanian was once again among the substitutes for Saturday's 2-1 win over Greenock Morton in the Viaplay Cup.

"Every footballer wants to play," he said. "I'm obviously disappointed by the situation but I respect the gaffer's decisions. That doesn't mean I agree with them but I respect them – he's the manager of this club.

"I'm a simple guy, I just love football. I train 100% on a daily basis. I come back from a one-year injury, they know who I am and they know my history at this football club, what I've done.

"I've won at this football club individual and collected trophies. I just love to play football. That's what I've done since I started walking as a kid. I'm just happy to be on the pitch and just enjoy my football. This is who I am.

"I've never felt better. I knew I needed a pre-season, I think I'm the only player in this team who has not missed a session this pre-season, plus the start of the season. I've been available for everything. I am happy with where I am physically. My stats are good, some of them are better than prior to injury. I'm in a really good place mentally and physically."