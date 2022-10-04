Is Cooper still the man for Forest?
Following Nottingham Forest's 4-0 defeat at Leicester, Steve Cooper responded to questions over his future by saying: "I am not thinking about my personal situation."
BBC Sport's Simon Stone says the key question is not about Cooper, but rather about what owner Evangelos Marinakis is thinking - and what his response will be to seeing a team he invested so much in, emotionally and financially, on their top-flight return drop to the foot of the table after eight games.
There is no hiding the fact Cooper is in a difficult position.
So, Forest fans, is he still the man for the job? Can he get the new squad gelling and turn things around? What does he need to change?