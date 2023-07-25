BBC Radio 5 Live's Pat Murphy reflects on what made Trevor Francis so special as a footballer and as a man: "When he got past the last defender and was haring in on goal - whoosh, he was gone. He had an electric turn of pace, was a very calm finisher and showed such great balance. He kept himself fit and actually fashioned a lot of chances for himself.

"He took a lot of punishment in both England and never batted an eyelid. With the leniency now shown to forwards and the superb playing surface, he would be a priceless signing for anyone.

"He was also brought up very well and conducted himself brilliantly throughout his career. He was always approachable and knew what was involved in being a proper professional.

"Such a placid and equable guy, he was not fazed by the idiosyncratic duo of Peter Taylor and Brian Clough. He knew his own worth though. I remember in 1979, a few months after scoring the winning goal in the European Cup final, he was out for six weeks with a dodgy groin. Clough was furious and refused to pay him. Trevor got the union involved, took him on and beat him!

"When I first met him, he introduced himself to me. I simply said: 'Trevor, I know who you are!'

"I could not believe how engaging, open and humble he was."

