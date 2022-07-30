Changes after the break helped secure Rangers a 2-1 win away to Livingston as goals from Scott Arfield and James Tavernier followed Joel Nouble's earlier opener, BBC pundits suggest.

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart: "Rangers were playing with some good tempo, but credit to Livingston, they were difficult to break down.

"In the second half, they raised it again and played with even more pace in their game and when they had the chance to put balls into the box they were a bit more on point and accurate.

"Goals change games and Joel Nouble had that opportunity to make it 2-0 and then the game turns on its head with Rangers able to get themselves level."

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann : "It was like a home game for Rangers because of the number of fans allowed in here. You felt it was coming, but you wondered if Livingston had weathered the storm.

"Then, as soon as Arfield gets across that front post with a little deft flick to get Rangers level, you knew the roof would just cave in and they would go and get the second. You didn't know it would be so quick and it was comfortable after that.

"The changes made by Giovanni van Bronckhorst were good. I think Malik Tillman is going to be a big player for Rangers - he's a strong boy, he makes good runs and he's quick - and the substitutions were required."