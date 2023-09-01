Jaiyesimi signs for Saints on loan

St Johnstone have announced the signing of Diallang Jaiyesimi on a season-long loan deal from Charlton Athletic.

The 25-year-old has made 64 appearances for Charlton since signing in 2021, and spent the second half of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

He becomes St Johnstone's second deadline day arrival, joining midfielder Sven Sprangler.

"Diallang is another great addition for us," manager Steven MacLean said.

"He will provide us with an extra option for our wide play. "He is fast and loves being direct."