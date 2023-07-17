Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool received a £40m bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad for midfielder Fabinho on Friday.

The 29-year-old did not travel with the rest of the squad for a training camp in Germany and talks are ongoing regarding the Brazil international’s future.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson has also been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia and joining up with ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, who is manager of Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson, who has two years left on his contract, is part of the Liverpool squad being put through their paces in Germany and the Anfield side are yet to receive a bid for the 33-year-old.