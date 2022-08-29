Bruno Lage says "different" rules could "protect" against confusion late in the transfer window after Willy Boly failed to turn up to face Newcastle.

The defender was absent for the 1-1 draw and has been heavily linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

BBC Sport understands the transfer for the 31-year-old is edging closer.

"When we want to discuss contracts we always want the best for us," said Lage.

"These days, the big amount of money comes from TV and the transfer window stays open until late.

"It's important to understand how long the transfer window can be. What is the time to end?

"Everything happens with agents and players and it's so hard to manage people.

"I don't just mean Boly but we need to think about this and what kind of rules we want so these kind of things don't happen.

"Maybe I'm dreaming, but we can think about what we can do different and protect these kind of things.

"Boly doesn't deserve that, he's a great professional and doesn't have any problems with me."