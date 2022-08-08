England legend Alan Shearer speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live about Fulham's 2-2 draw with Liverpool:

Fulham were unbelievable. Not many people saw them playing the way they did. They did to Liverpool what Liverpool want to do to everyone else in terms of intensity and pressing and everything else.

Liverpool kicked the ball long; you rarely see that. Their back four had a torrid time. Aleksandar Mitrovic gave them a tough afternoon. It's not often you see Virgil van Dijk pulled around as Mitrovic did to him.