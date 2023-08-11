Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Where will you finish? Lower mid-table. It would be higher if we were to keep last season's superb side together, but the window's still open.

Young talent to break through? Luc De Fougerolles shone in pre-season while Luke Harris and Jay Stansfield are well placed to feature in the first team.

Who needs to move on? Ivan Cavaleiro, Anthony Knockaert and Terence Kongolo are available for any Saudi Pro League sides fancying a triple signing. They might even only need to spend £20m!

Happy with your manager? Marco Silva cemented his cult hero status by rejecting offers to leave Craven Cottage this summer. He's crucial to establishing Fulham in the top flight.

Who will be your best signing? We've only made two so far – which has dismayed Silva – but Calvin Bassey and Raul Jimenez have started strongly. Both scored on the home debuts on Saturday and could be crucial at either end of the pitch.

What are you looking forward to? The window slamming shut. A summer of speculation has been unsettling - from Silva through to Joao Palhinha, Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

