'Will Hearts' Euro assignment work to Dundee's advantage?'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

It is back to Premiership action for Dundee after a weekend off, one which will undoubtedly have been used as a period of reflection about the season so far.

Sunday’s visit of Hearts represents a chance for the top division new boys to get their first league win of the season.

It is only the third round of fixtures and no one will be pressing any panic buttons, in fact there has been plenty for those of a Dark Blues persuasion to be encouraged by.

But no one will be under any illusions about the importance of getting that first victory on the board sooner rather than later.

Hearts have had a hectic start to the campaign, with both domestic and continental commitments keeping them occupied.

The trip to Dens Park is sandwiched between the two legs of their crucial Europa Conference League play-off with Greek side PAOK.

Given that, Dundee will be hoping their visitors may not be fully focused on business in the City of Discovery.

But rather than dwell on the mindset of the opposition, Tony Docherty’s prime concern will be preparing his own side for the game, one which he will firmly believe can see them take their first step on to the Premiership victory trail.