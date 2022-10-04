C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

You weren’t expecting that were you? No!

That was the performance that we had been waiting for all season. Add that performance to the result along with the 'derby' tag and revenge hype and you could claim that's as good as you could expect.

One thing, though - one win doesn’t make a season and, now we know what they can do, as fans we want to see that commitment and fight for another 30 league games this season.

I questioned some of the team selection, but then again what do us fans know?

Will this keep Brendan Rodgers in a job? For the foreseeable future, yes. But this was the first in a run of five winnable games before we play Manchester City and he, like the team, has to show he can do this week in, week out.

To be fair, he didn’t get much wrong and we saw a few changes in his plans, but he does need to accept what works and what doesn’t and not slip back to the ‘it’s my way or the highway’ attitude he can sometimes have.

But there is another manager who is proving just as stubborn, and all I will say is – 'were you watching Mr Southgate?'