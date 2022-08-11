Rodgers appears on Kammy & Ben podcast
- Published
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has been sharing tales with Chris Kamara and Ben Shephard on Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast.
You can watch a snippet below, and listen to the full episode by clicking here.
Skip twitter post
Second ep of @chris_kammy + my podcast #properfootball with the brilliant Brendan Rodgers. Doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world or where you are in the world when Kammy calls you don’t say no 🤣🤣 You can hear the whole episode on @BBCSounds pic.twitter.com/sJV9d7Ia5v— Ben Shephard (@benshephard) August 11, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post