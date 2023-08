Hibernian will face Luzern for a place in the Europa Conference League play-off.

The Leith side, who thrashed Inter Club d'Escaldes in a second-leg comeback to book their place in the next round, will host the Swiss club at Easter Road next Thursday.

Luzern dispatched Swedish outfit Djurgarden 3-2 on aggregate to progress.

The return leg will take place in Switzerland on 17 August.