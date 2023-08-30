‘Tayside derby is massive as Dundee seek to build on solid start’

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

It may be early days in the season, but if you had said to Dundee they would be in sixth position in the Premiership after three games, they would certainly have taken it.

Tony Docherty’s side have adapted well to life back in the top division, just one defeat in their opening trio of fixtures bearing testament to that.

And Docherty will be hoping an impressive win over Hearts last time out can be a real launchpad.

Despite all that, no one at Dens Park will be getting carried away, in fact even at this early stage of the campaign their next game – away to St Johnstone - falls into the very important category.

Win that and the Dark Blues can be hugely optimistic about what the season could yield. But Scottish football has a habit of bringing you back down to earth with a bump and all associated with the club will be hoping that doesn’t happen in Perth.

It would be a huge tonic for them if they could go into the international break off the back of another positive result. Then they can take stock, gather their thoughts and go again.

Their first game after the hiatus is a trip to Parkhead but Dundee won’t be judged on the outcome of a fixture like that.

This weekend’s Tayside derby will provide a more accurate barometer of where Docherty's side are and what they can be looking to achieve over the coming months.